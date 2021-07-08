The Tastes of Summer: Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams unveils new 'Ice Cream Truck Collection' flavors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is bringing the taste of summer to its customers this season.
For the next month, the company is unveiling a new flavor from its Ice Cream Truck Collection.
The following flavors are:
- July 8: Rocket Pop, which is described to have the bam of blueberry and the pow of pineapple all swirled together.
- July 15: Mango Cheesecake Swirl is a New York-style cheesecake ice cream with a very gourmet, mango drizzle.
- July 22: Orange Freeze consists of the tastes of juicy blood orange, tart orange juice and coconut cream.
- July 29: High Five Candy Bar blends together peanut butter, caramel, chocolate and pretzels in perfect harmony.
- August 5: The company says Golden Nectar tastes like a fading summer sunlight. The ice cream has notes of nectar, vanilla and cloves with toffee candy sprinkled in it.
Customers can order the limited-edition flavors in the shop as they become available. You can order the full collection on the company’s website.