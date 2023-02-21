Tallest rooftop bar in Columbus now open at downtown hotel

Stories On High sits atop the 28th floor of the Hilton Columbus Downtown on North High Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The tallest rooftop bar in Columbus is now open for business.

Stories On High, which sits atop the 28th floor of the Hilton Columbus Downtown located at 404 N. High St., opened on Tuesday.

According to the bar’s website, the menu focuses on “uniquely crafted cocktails and sophisticated small plates.”

Customers will be able to get a 360-degree view of Columbus from two terraces at the bar.

The new bar is one of four food and beverage options at the hotel opening in early 2023. The other concepts include full-service live fire restaurant FYR, a cocktail bar called Spark and a grab & go spot called The Market.