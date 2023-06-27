Volcano Menu, Lava Sauce returns to Taco Bell for limited time

The Volcano Taco and Double Beef Volcano Burrito are returning to Taco Bell menus nationwide starting June 29.

IRVINE, Calif. — Need a little more spice in your life? Taco Bell is turning up the heat with the return of its Volcano Menu and Lava Sauce for a limited time starting Thursday, June 29.

Can’t wait that long? Taco Bell Rewards members can get early access to the Volcano Menu items starting Tuesday.

The Volcano Menu includes the following options:

Volcano Taco: This is created with seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and Lava Sauce “in an iconic fiery red Volcano crunchy taco shell.” The price is listed at $2.49.

Double Beef Volcano Burrito: This menu item features seasoned rice, seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, reduced-fat sour cream, crunchy fiesta tortilla strips and Lava Sauce in a flour tortilla. The price is listed at $3.99.

Lava Sauce: Want more heat? You can also add Lava Sauce to other menu items for $1.

“The long-awaited return has been fueled by the menu items’ cult-like following through online petitions, social media pleas and various at-home attempts of those looking to recreate the rich and spicy blend of cheeses and fiery red jalapeño peppers the original Lava Sauce is known for,” Taco Bell said. “Since its inception, the Volcano Menu has filled the hearts and stomachs of fans yearning for authentic Taco Bell flavors paired with a flavorful taste of heat and spice.”