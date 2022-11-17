The Taco Bell Enchirito makes a triumphant return

Taco Bell announced the Enchirito is officially coming back for a limited time.

SAN DIEGO — A fan-favorite made its triumphant, limited-time return to Taco Bell stores - the Enchirito!

Taco Bell asked customers to vote for the return of the company's famed Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito. Of course, the Enchirito won.

The Enchirito was previously discontinued in 2013 as the restaurant frequently phases through some items to make room for fresh dishes.

The cheesy, beefy dish was released into the wild for consumption starting November 17th and is said to be a limited-time offer until November 30th - of course, while supplies and products last, according to Taco Bell.

This one’s for the forks🍴Get the Enchirito™ on our app, now through 11/30. pic.twitter.com/y1WddzV8QE — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 17, 2022

If you're unfamiliar with what an Enchirito is, it's an Enchilada and Burrito combined.

Beef, beans, onions, and cheese are loaded into a soft flour tortilla, drizzled with yummy red sauce, and finally topped with cheddar cheese that'll most likely make any hungry human devour the meal quicker than you could figure out where your fork went.

I recommend you pair the Enchritio with a side of Nacho Fries and "a juicy Baja Blast," Ellie Vandeel, who frequently eats Taco Bell at all hours of the day, said.