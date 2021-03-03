Starbucks offering oat milk option at stores nationwide

So we heard you wanted oatmilk... Oatly is available at Starbucks starting March 2—add it to all of your favorite drinks! (US only) pic.twitter.com/kPNnwtLN9V

"People everywhere are looking for ways to eat and drink that are better for them and for the planet they live on," said Oatly CEO Toni Petersson in a press release. "With this next step, together we're able to reach that many more people across the U.S. with oatmilk and in so doing, continue to do great things for the planet."