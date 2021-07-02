Some quick and tasty Super Bowl snacks from 10TV's Brittany Bailey

Here's some quick and easy treats you can whip up ahead of tonight's Super Bowl courtesy of 10TV's Brittany Bailey.

Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, sugar, garlic salt and salt and pepper. In separate bowl, combine corn, black beans, onions and feta. Store ingredients separately in fridge if not serving immediately. When ready to serve, combine and serve with corn chip scoops. (Go light on the liquid mixture. The measurements end up being a bit too much for the other ingredients.)