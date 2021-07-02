x
Some quick and tasty Super Bowl snacks from 10TV's Brittany Bailey

Here's some quick and easy treats you can whip up ahead of tonight's Super Bowl courtesy of 10TV's Brittany Bailey.

UGLY DIP:

Ingredients:

1 11 oz. can white shoepeg corn

1 15 oz. can black beans

1 4 oz. container crumbled feta cheese

½ cup chopped green onions

½ cup light-tasting (not extra virgin) olive oil

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup sugar

Garlic salt to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Corn chip scoops for serving

Directions:

Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, sugar, garlic salt and salt and pepper. In separate bowl, combine corn, black beans, onions and feta. Store ingredients separately in fridge if not serving immediately. When ready to serve, combine and serve with corn chip scoops. (Go light on the liquid mixture. The measurements end up being a bit too much for the other ingredients.)

CREAMY PESTO DIP

Ingredients:

8 oz. whipped cream cheese

8 oz. sour cream

2-3 Tbsps pesto sauce

Dash grated parmesan cheese

Bread for serving

Directions:

Combine dip ingredients until smooth.

Serve with bread, pita or crackers.