Recipe: Dom Tiberi's Italian Shrimp and Pasta

This is the easiest dish to make for your significant other on Valentine's Day. It takes a little prep work but it is very quick and easy to make.
The key though is don’t overcook the shrimp.
Ingredients
- 1 pound cooked pasta
- 1 pound shrimp
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 6 cloves garlic crushed
- 1/2 cup of sundried tomatoes
- Italian herbs (to taste)
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Parmesan cheese
Directions
- The first thing you want to do is cook the pasta to Al dente and set it aside.
- Next in a large pan add the olive oil over medium/high heat.
- Add garlic and let it simmer till it starts to caramelize.
- Add shrimp and sun dried tomatoes and cook for 6 minutes.
- Add a pinch of salt and pepper and Italian herbs.
- When Shrimp is cooked add pasta to the pan and making sure that it is coated with the olive oil.
- Finish with Parmesan Cheese and serve it up.