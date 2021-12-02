x
Recipe: Dom Tiberi's Italian Shrimp and Pasta

This is the easiest dish to make for your significant other on Valentine's Day. It takes a little prep work but it is very quick and easy to make. 

The key though is don’t overcook the shrimp.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound cooked pasta
  • 1 pound shrimp
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 6 cloves garlic crushed
  • 1/2 cup of sundried tomatoes
  • Italian herbs (to taste)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Parmesan cheese

Directions 

  • The first thing you want to do is cook the pasta to Al dente and set it aside.
  • Next in a large pan add the olive oil over medium/high heat.
  • Add garlic and let it simmer till it starts to caramelize.
  • Add shrimp and sun dried tomatoes and cook for 6 minutes.
  • Add a pinch of salt and pepper and Italian herbs.
  • When Shrimp is cooked add pasta to the pan and making sure that it is coated with the olive oil.
  • Finish with Parmesan Cheese and serve it up.