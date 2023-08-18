Popeyes location opens at Polaris Fashion Place

The fast-food chicken chain started serving customers on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new Popeyes has opened at Polaris Fashion Place!

The fast-food chicken chain started serving customers on Wednesday. The restaurant can be found in the Food Hall.

Popeyes is known for for its New Orleans-style menu, offering spicy chicken, tenders, fried shrimp and other specialties.

“This is an exciting time of growth and expansion as we welcome Popeyes, Bonjour Café, I Scream Gelato and Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog to our already great selection of restaurants and eateries," said Tamra Bower, the general manager of Polaris fashion Place.

Popeyes is also known for igniting the chicken sandwich war several years ago with other fast-food chains, including Chick-Fil-A, which also has a location at Polaris. The chain released its chicken sandwich in the summer of 2019. Due to the demand, Popeyes temporarily ran out of chicken in less than two weeks. It took almost two months to restock and permanently bring back the sandwich months later.

Popeyes has 19 locations across central Ohio.

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.