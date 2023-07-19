New fair foods announced ahead of 2023 Ohio State Fair opening day

From July 26 to Aug. 6, thousands are expected to visit the Ohio State Fairgrounds for fun fair events and concerts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is introducing new foods to its lineup ahead of opening day on July 26. Vendors are rolling out more than a dozen new food options — from new ice cream and cream puff flavors to cotton candy deviled eggs.

This year, the fair is teaming up with Schmidt's, who is credited with being the fair's longest vendor, to create a new cream puff flavor. On opening day, visitors will be able to order a lemon shake up cream puff from the Schmidt's locations at 11th and 17th avenues.

Another exclusive to the fair is Velvet ice cream's new flavor: Cinnamon Churro Streusel. The ice cream will be available in the Dairy Products Building where the butter cow and calf sculptures reside.

For those interested in trying a new spin on a classic dish, the Ohio Poultry Association is introducing new deviled egg flavors. Some of the flavors include cotton candy, lemon meringue, chocolate, s'mores, Mexican street corn, everything bagel, honey fig blackberry, maple bacon jalapeno, sweet Korean, crunchy chili, tomato bacon ranch and Greek deviled eggs.

The Ohio State Fair will be offering $3 Thursday where visitors can get mini versions of their fair favorites for just $3 each including funnel cakes, fries, lemonades, shaved ice, bourbon chicken and deep-fried treats.

Here's the full list of new foods you can expect to see:

Avalanche Floats - Funky Flamingo — Choose between a variety of frozen fruit flavors to cool off during a warm day at the fair.

— Choose between a variety of frozen fruit flavors to cool off during a warm day at the fair. Build Your Own Cookie Sandwich - Funky Flamingo — With a variety of flavors and options, visitors can build their own cookie sandwich.

— With a variety of flavors and options, visitors can build their own cookie sandwich. Cookie Dough Explosion - Funky Flamingo — A freshly-baked chocolate chip cookie, topped with salted caramel gelato, scoops of cookie dough and covered in hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream and Oreos.

— A freshly-baked chocolate chip cookie, topped with salted caramel gelato, scoops of cookie dough and covered in hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream and Oreos. Crawfish Bowls - Big G’s Food Service — Take boiled crawfish to another level with mixed with corn and vegetables.

— Take boiled crawfish to another level with mixed with corn and vegetables. Deviled Eggs - Ohio Poultry Association — Try all of the new flavors: red beet pickle, buffalo pickled, buffalo chicken dip, Mexican street corn, (non-alcoholic) Bloody Mary, Thanksgiving, green eggs and turkey ham, and bacon, tomato, ranch.

— Try all of the new flavors: red beet pickle, buffalo pickled, buffalo chicken dip, Mexican street corn, (non-alcoholic) Bloody Mary, Thanksgiving, green eggs and turkey ham, and bacon, tomato, ranch. Dipped Cookie Dough - Funky Flamingo — Try this twist on edible cookie dough by having it dipped in chocolate and sprinkles with your favorite traditional toppings.

— Try this twist on edible cookie dough by having it dipped in chocolate and sprinkles with your favorite traditional toppings. Dipped Fruit - Funky Flamingo — Dipped in chocolate and covered in your favorite traditional toppings, this dipped fruit is sure to be a hit.

— Dipped in chocolate and covered in your favorite traditional toppings, this dipped fruit is sure to be a hit. Flaming Hot Cheeto Burger - Dickerson & Kenna — Don’t miss this spicy hot burger at the fair, taking flamin' hot Cheetos to the next level.

— Don’t miss this spicy hot burger at the fair, taking flamin' hot Cheetos to the next level. Fresh Squeezed Blue Raspberry Lemon Shakes - Prowant Speciality Company — Enjoy this crisp and refreshing lemon and blue raspberry drink.

— Enjoy this crisp and refreshing lemon and blue raspberry drink. Gelato Tacos - Funky Flamingo — Enjoy taco Tuesday every day of the fair with these delicious dessert tacos

— Enjoy taco Tuesday every day of the fair with these delicious dessert tacos Gelato Nachos - Funky Flamingo — There’s no cheese on these yummy dessert nachos.

— There’s no cheese on these yummy dessert nachos. Giant Shaved Gourmet Ice - Concessions by Cox — You may have had this refreshing snack before, but this year you can get it much, much larger with a variety of unique flavor options such as mango with spicy chamoy sauce, chili/lime seasoning (including a candy straw), maple bacon, Orange Creamsicle, Shark Attack, Nerd-iac and toppings like fresh fruit and sweet cream and candies.

— You may have had this refreshing snack before, but this year you can get it much, much larger with a variety of unique flavor options such as mango with spicy chamoy sauce, chili/lime seasoning (including a candy straw), maple bacon, Orange Creamsicle, Shark Attack, Nerd-iac and toppings like fresh fruit and sweet cream and candies. Homemade Gelato - Funky Flamingo — Enjoy this traditional Italian dessert on a hot fair day, served in a variety of flavors.

— Enjoy this traditional Italian dessert on a hot fair day, served in a variety of flavors. Mac and Cheese Bowl - Concessions by Cox — Top this cheesy meal with a variety of additions such as roast beef, buffalo chicken, bacon, chili, green onions, crushed tortilla chips, shredded cheese and jalapeños.

— Top this cheesy meal with a variety of additions such as roast beef, buffalo chicken, bacon, chili, green onions, crushed tortilla chips, shredded cheese and jalapeños. Nacho Sundae - North American Food Service Inc. —The unique spin on a classic sundae involves broken waffle cones as chips and hot fudge and caramel whipped cream as the nacho toppings.

—The unique spin on a classic sundae involves broken waffle cones as chips and hot fudge and caramel whipped cream as the nacho toppings. Tornados - Funky Flamingo — Not to be confused with a Blizzard … Enjoy this whipped, soft-serve treat with your choice of toppings.