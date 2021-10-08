McDonald's to give free breakfast 'thank you meals' to teachers, school staff

The “Thank You Meals” include an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Next week, McDonald’s will be treating educators to a free breakfast.

All educators – such as teachers, administrators and school staff – can head to a local participating McDonald’s from Oct. 11-15 during breakfast hours for a free meal after showing a valid work ID.

“Past or present, we all know an exceptional educator. They inspire and champion the next generation, and over the last year, they have truly stepped up to support their communities, both inside and outside the classroom,” the company said in a press release.

The “Thank You Meals” will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns and a beverage.