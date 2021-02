The rollout is expected to be complete by June.

McDonald's announced Wednesday it is bringing back Hi-C Orange Lavaburst this year.

The non-carbonated drink had been a favorite for nearly 60 years before the fast food chain removed it four years ago.

Since then, fans have used social media to let McDonald's know they wanted the drink back.

McDonald's even created a special website where you can track when the drink arrives at a restaurant near you.