MARION, Ohio — Del Taco, a popular Mexican chain restaurant, announced that it has officially opened the doors of its fourth location in Ohio.

The new addition, located at 1207 Mount Vernon Ave. in Marion, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. The three other locations near the central Ohio area include Bellefontaine, Whitehall and Circleville.

“We’re thrilled to continue to grow the Del Taco footprint in the Columbus metro area,” said Kayla Hutton, Operating Partner for the local Ohio franchisee. “The community really appreciates our dedication to serving high-quality food with a focus on value, and we look forward to being able to serve even more of the local community at the new Marion location.”

The restaurant offers signature Mexican dishes and uses freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, grated cheddar cheese and slow-cooked beans made from scratch. Also on the menu is queso blanco, house-made guacamole and signature sauce flavors.

The Marion Del Taco will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and offer a late-night drive-thru until 4 a.m., according to a release.