Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores

The food halls will open this fall at Clintonville, Gahanna and Dublin Kroger locations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections.

The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.

“We are always looking for new and unique ways to help our customers answer the ‘what’s for dinner tonight?’ question,” said Melissa Stimac, vice president of merchandising Kroger Columbus Division. “The collaboration with Kitchen United is special because customers’ restaurant-quality meal will be crafted while they’re shopping for the fresh food and pantry staples their families need.”

Each location will have six or more restaurants from the list below. According to a press release, customers have the option to order from their favorite or mix and match items for pickup or delivery.

Ordering will be available on-site using digital kiosks, online and through the Mix App.

A grand opening event will be held for each new location and more details will be announced soon.

Each Mix Food Hall will offer a selection of multiple brands including:

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop - Cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads

Genghis Grill - Create-your-own stir-fried bowl with more than 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces

Fuku - A variety of fried chicken offerings and sides drawn from Asian and American influences from celebrity chef David Chang

Hardee’s - Committed to serving great food, Hardee’s is known for their 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™

Nathan’s Famous - An American tradition serving New York favorites, from its world-famous hot dogs to its burgers, shakes, and fries, for more than 100 years

Nékter Juice Bar - Freshly made juices, smoothies and açaí bowls made to order without hidden filler, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen - Asian-inspired handcrafted dishes featuring fresh, house-chopped veggies, whole cuts of white-meat chicken and grass-fed flank steak with rice, noodle or salad.

Saladworks - Create-your-own-salads with 60 fresh ingredient options chopped fresh all day, every day, that can also be customized into warm grain bowls or wraps. Also serving paninis.

Wing Zone - Great wings in 18 award-winning flavors