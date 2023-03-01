KFC is bringing back the Double Down sandwich after a nearly 10-year hiatus

The sandwich will drop at restaurants nationwide on March 6 for only four weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kentucky Fried Chicken announced it will bring back the Double Down Sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade for a limited time.

The legendary sandwich features two pieces of extra crispy chicken, two slices of cheese, two pieces of bacon and either mayo or a spicy sauce — and no bread.

The KFC Double Down will drop at restaurants nationwide on Monday, March 6, for only four weeks.

Since making its debut in 2010, the Double Down has developed a cult following on par with McDonald's McRib sandwich.

Kentucky Fried Chicken sold more than 10 million Double Downs in its first month. KFC brought it back it back for a time in April 2014.

On Sunday, March 5, KFC will host a Double Down Drop, allowing select fans early access to get a first taste one day before the rest of the country.

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," said KFC Chief marketing Officer Nick Chavez. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

KFC announced that in addition to the Double Down, it has a new Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich – "a double-breaded, Extra Crispy, 100 percent white meat filet, a slice of cheese, two pieces of hickory-smoked bacon, the Colonel's real mayo and pickles on a freshly-toasted brioche bun."

The Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich will also be available at KFC starting March 6 for a limited time only.