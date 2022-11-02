Healthy alternatives for Super Bowl Sunday

If you're trying to eat healthy during Sunday's big game, OSU Wexner Medical Center Executive Chef David Brue has some meal ideas.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you're trying to eat healthy during Sunday's big game, Wake Up CBUS has some alternatives you can try.

OSU Wexner Medical Center Executive Chef David Brue gave us some meal ideas that are low in calories. Some of his top choices include dips and salsas, especially fruit salsa.

He even said chicken wings, the super bowl weekend staple, can be made healthier by using cauliflower instead.

Try these five healthy Super Bowl recipes:

Baked Goat Cheese with Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 medium onion, diced

1 roasted red pepper, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon kosher salt

28-ounce can fire-roasted tomatoes (I use Muir Glen diced fire-roasted tomatoes)

8 ounces creamy goat cheese

1 baguette

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a medium skillet, over medium-high heat, combine the olive oil with onions and peppers. Add garlic, red pepper flakes, dried basil, and dried oregano. Stir and sauté for around 45 seconds until the garlic sizzles but before it starts to brown. Stir in the tomatoes and heat at a gentle simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, until the sauce starts to thicken. Remove from the heat.

Pour the tomato mixture into an oven-proof baking dish, then add goat cheese mounds on top. Bake for 15 minutes.

If desired, broil on high for 3 to 5 minutes, watching carefully, until the goat cheese is golden brown. Serve with crostini, toast baguette slices w/ olive oil, salt and pepper at 375°F for 15 minutes.

Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Pita Chips

Ingredients:

1 cup diced Strawberries

1 cup diced Frozen Mangos

1 Pint of fresh blueberries

1 medium Navel Orange, peeled and chopped

3 medium kiwis, peeled and diced

1 20oz. can of unsweetened crushed pineapple

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

1 Tbsp Honey

Instructions:

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until service.

Pair with Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips.

Pistachio Crusted Medjool Dates

Ingredients:

24 Medjool dates

4 ounces soft goat cheese

3 tablespoons pistachios

Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper, To Taste

Smoked paprika, pinch

Mike’s Hot Honey, drizzle

Instructions:

Use a knife to make a lengthwise slit into the dates, then remove the pits. Use a spoon to fill them with goat cheese.

Crush the pistachios with a rolling pin.

Top each with a tiny sprinkle of black pepper, sea salt and a pinch of smoked paprika. Cover with pistachio dust. If desired, drizzle Mike’s Hot Honey (Honey infused with chiles) for a touch of sweet spice.

Salsa Bean Dip

Ingredients:

2 15-ounce cans or jars borlotti beans (Pinto beans are a simple substitute if you can’t find borlotti beans.)

2 cups Queso Fresco

8 ounces mild or medium salsa

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Chives, for garnish

Cilantro, for garnish

Tortilla chips, for serving

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a medium saucepan: no need to drain or rinse the beans. Warm it over medium heat until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Mash beans gently with a masher if you’d like a smoother texture. Taste and add another pinch of salt if necessary.

Serve immediately with tortilla chips. Garnish with green onion and cilantro. For an extra kick, hit it with a drizzle of Cholula hot sauce.

Dill Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup fat-free Greek yogurt (plain)

2 cups light mayo

2 tablespoons dried dill

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon salt

Pepper to taste

Instructions: