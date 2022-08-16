Girl Scouts announce new cookie inspired by Thin Mints: Raspberry Rally

The new addition will be the first online-exclusive cookie for the Girl Scouts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Girl Scouts revealed a new cookie on Tuesday that will part of the lineup for next year. Raspberry Rally, a “sister” cookie to Thin Mints, will join the nationwide lineup for 2023.

The cookie is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.

According to a press release, Raspberry Rally will be the first to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipments only.

“Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their ecommerce business. Plus, customers like you get the opportunity to order this new and exciting product alongside your favorite varieties.”