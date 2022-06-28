Swensons' Galley Boy named best burger in Ohio by Reader’s Digest

The Akron-based chain was just recently named as having the best burger in all of Ohio.

AKRON, Ohio — Swensons has just earned another top recognition – this time from Reader's Digest.

The Akron-based chain was just recently named as having the best burger in all of Ohio for its iconic Galley Boy.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find someone in Ohio who hasn’t tried a Galley Boy from Swensons Drive-In,” according to Reader’s Digest. “This double-patty burger is served on a buttery toasted bun with cheese and two secret sauces. Though the popular drive-in (with multiple locations across the state) has never shared what exactly those secret sauces are, they best resemble tartar sauce and barbecue sauce. The burger is finished off with a signature olive on a toothpick for a recognizable flair.”

The new report from Reader’s Digest ranks the best burger in all 50 states with “some of the most loved and reviewed by burger fanatics.” See the full list of the nation's best burgers from Reader’s Digest HERE.

"The Swensons’ journey began in 1934 when Wesley T. 'Pop' Swenson started selling fresh-ground burgers to his Akron neighbors out of the back of his family station wagon," the company said. "The operation soon moved to a single hamburger stand, where it embraced the classic American drive-in model. 87 years later, the Swensons experience remains largely unchanged."

Construction is currently underway at a new Swensons location in Boardman, which will become the chain’s 19th drive-in restaurant.