Food safety tips to prevent sickness on the Fourth of July

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Doctors and executive chefs in Central Ohio are sending warnings about food safety ahead of Fourth of July gatherings.

Doctors told 10TV that while COVID-19 stays top of mind when gathering with friends and family, illnesses related to food are still something to keep in mind when serving food this holiday weekend.

Columbus State Community College Instructor and Executive Chef of Grease Restaurant L. Fernando Mojica, CEC, said preparing food correctly is one of the best ways to prevent food sickness.

Mojica said washing raw meat like chicken and pork is not something you want to do when preparing food.

“What are you doing splashing all that bacteria all over your kitchen,” Mojica said.

Mojica said cooking meat to the correct temperature is enough to kill the bacteria. If you do wash it, make sure to clean and sanitize nearby areas to kill the bacteria left on those surfaces.

While many people might wear gloves when preparing meals, Mojica said to make sure you’re changing them out when moving between foods. This can lead to cross-contamination.

“If you don't realize you’re wearing the same gloves throughout the whole day, then it defeats the purpose. So I find that a lot of time people will wear gloves to get chicken and then stop cutting the chicken and they'll either not change their gloves or rinse their gloves off and then move on to cutting oranges,” Mojica said.

Mojica said there are other tricks you can use to keep your cold food cold and hot food hot.

“I usually try to put an ice bowl underneath the bowl that I'm serving the food in so it keeps it cold. I try to put an umbrella over the buffet so that gives it a little bit of shade and cools it down a little bit,” Mojica said.