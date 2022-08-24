Doggie treats available for limited-time at Krispy Kreme

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating National Dog Day the best way they know how — Doggie Doughnuts.
On Aug. 26, Krispy Kreme will offer baked treats for dogs at participating stores for a limited-time.
Participating Krispy Kreme stores in the area include: 6990 E Broad St., 1781 Hilliard Rome Rd., 3690 W Dublin-Granville Rd. and 1021 Polaris Pkwy.
While only service animals are allowed inside the stores, customers can stop by with their furry friend and get a doggie doughnut at the drive-thru window. The treat is designed for all breeds.
The treats are made with human-grade ingredients by Huds and Toke and include peanut butter, whole wheat flour, sugar and dried ground carob. Additional ingredients can be found here.