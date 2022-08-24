Doggie treats available for limited-time at Krispy Kreme

Those with a four-legged friend can swing by Krispy Kreme on Friday to get a special treat for National Dog Day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating National Dog Day the best way they know how — Doggie Doughnuts.

On Aug. 26, Krispy Kreme will offer baked treats for dogs at participating stores for a limited-time.

While only service animals are allowed inside the stores, customers can stop by with their furry friend and get a doggie doughnut at the drive-thru window. The treat is designed for all breeds.