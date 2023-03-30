Cup Noodles releases breakfast ramen flavored like egg, sausage and maple syrup pancakes

The company says Cup Noodles Breakfast is ready to eat in just four minutes and served in the brand’s iconic cup packaging.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many people are looking for cheaper breakfast options amid high prices for meal staples such as eggs.

Cup Noodles is providing a new option people may not have considered. The company has created a new breakfast version of their instant ramen.

The new offering blends ramen with breakfast flavors including pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs.

The company says Cup Noodles Breakfast is ready to eat in just four minutes and served in the brand’s iconic cup packaging.

"We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory, we even added rice to some, so by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock - morning, noon, night or late night."

This new flavor marks the brand's second limited-edition flavor, following Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice last year.