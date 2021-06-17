Smash burger recipe | Cooking with Dom

x
It's grilling season and 10TV's Dom Tiber is sharing his recipe for homemade smash burgers.

Ingredients

  • Ground beef (I use 85-15)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Seasoning salt (optional)
  • Buns of choice
  • Clarified butter

Directions

  • Heat up a cast iron skillet or an outdoor griddle.
  • Divide meat into medium-sized balls.
  • Coast griddle or pan with oil.
  • Put meat on the cooking surface and cover with wax paper.
  • Using a press or spatula smash the burger down.
  • Season with salt and pepper. I also like to add seasoning salt.
  • Cook meat to desired doneness.
  • Coat buns with clarified butter and place on cooking surface until toasted.
  • Add cheese to burgers and cover with a dome or lid.
  • Squirt water to add steam to help melt the cheese.
  • Assemble burger and enjoy.

