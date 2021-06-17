Smash burger recipe | Cooking with Dom

Ingredients
- Ground beef (I use 85-15)
- Salt and pepper
- Seasoning salt (optional)
- Buns of choice
- Clarified butter
Directions
- Heat up a cast iron skillet or an outdoor griddle.
- Divide meat into medium-sized balls.
- Coast griddle or pan with oil.
- Put meat on the cooking surface and cover with wax paper.
- Using a press or spatula smash the burger down.
- Season with salt and pepper. I also like to add seasoning salt.
- Cook meat to desired doneness.
- Coat buns with clarified butter and place on cooking surface until toasted.
- Add cheese to burgers and cover with a dome or lid.
- Squirt water to add steam to help melt the cheese.
- Assemble burger and enjoy.
