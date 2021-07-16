x
Recipe: Southwestern Pizza | Cooking with Dom

This Southwestern style pizza packs a lot of flavor.

Ingredients:

  • Dom's homemade pizza dough
  • Salsa
  • Mexican blend cheese
  • Cooked chicken with taco seasoning
  • Peppers
  • Onion
  • Garlic powder
  • Smoked paprika
  • Mild chili powder

Instructions:

Put pizza dough on a pan

Put salsa on top of dough

Put on a layer of cheese

Top with the ingredients above

Add another layer of cheese

Put pizza on pan

Let pizza cook on grill

Take it off the grill when it's done. Top it with a little sour cream if you want, cut it into slices, squares or however you'd like. Enjoy!

