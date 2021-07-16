Recipe: Southwestern Pizza | Cooking with Dom

Ingredients:
- Dom's homemade pizza dough
- Salsa
- Mexican blend cheese
- Cooked chicken with taco seasoning
- Peppers
- Onion
- Garlic powder
- Smoked paprika
- Mild chili powder
Instructions:
Put pizza dough on a pan
Put salsa on top of dough
Put on a layer of cheese
Top with the ingredients above
Add another layer of cheese
Put pizza on pan
Let pizza cook on grill
Take it off the grill when it's done. Top it with a little sour cream if you want, cut it into slices, squares or however you'd like. Enjoy!
More of Dom's recipes are available at: 10TV.com/CookingWithDom