Recipe: Homemade pizza dough | Cooking with Dom

Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups of flour
- 1 package of dry yeast
- 1 tbsp of molasses
- 1 tsp of salt
- 1 cup of warm water
- 1 tbsp of olive oil
Instructions:
- In a bowl, combine water, molasses and olive oil.
- In a stand mixer, combine dry products: flour, yeast and salt.
- Turn the mixer on the lowest and add wet products.
- Increase the speed of the mixer until thoroughly mixed.
- Form into a dough ball and put it in a floured bowl. Cover and let rise.
- Once it has risen, roll it out using a floured rolling pin.
- Place it on a greased pizza pan and make whatever kind of pizza you like.
More of Dom's recipes are available at: 10TV.com/CookingWithDom