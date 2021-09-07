x
Cooking with Dom

Recipe: Homemade pizza dough | Cooking with Dom

Looking to step up your homemade pizza game? Start with Dom Tiberi's pizza dough.

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups of flour
  • 1 package of dry yeast
  • 1 tbsp of molasses
  • 1 tsp of salt
  • 1 cup of warm water
  • 1 tbsp of olive oil 

Instructions:

  • In a bowl, combine water, molasses and olive oil.
  • In a stand mixer, combine dry products: flour, yeast and salt.
  • Turn the mixer on the lowest and add wet products.
  • Increase the speed of the mixer until thoroughly mixed.
  • Form into a dough ball and put it in a floured bowl. Cover and let rise.
  • Once it has risen, roll it out using a floured rolling pin.
  • Place it on a greased pizza pan and make whatever kind of pizza you like.

More of Dom's recipes are available at: 10TV.com/CookingWithDom