Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies | Cooking with Dom

Ingredients
- 2 sticks softened unsalted butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup regular sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 Cups Peanut Butter (I like creamy but you can use crunchy)
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup chocolate morsels
- 1/2 cup peanut butter chips
Directions
- Combine butter, peanut butter, sugars. vanilla and eggs in a bowl. Mix until all incorporated.
- Add dry ingredients (flour, salt and baking soda) to the mixture. Mix all together.
- Add peanut butter chips and chocolate morsels. Combine all... I find kneading with hands the easiest.
- Place dough in the refrigerator for an hour.
- Grease cooking sheet.
- Roll dough into balls and place on pan.
- Crisscross dough with a fork.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
