Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies | Cooking with Dom

It's time to bake and 10TV's Dom Tiberi is sharing his recipe for peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.

Ingredients 

  • 2 sticks softened unsalted butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup regular sugar 
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 Cups Peanut Butter (I like creamy but you can use crunchy)
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup chocolate morsels
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter chips

Directions

  • Combine butter, peanut butter, sugars. vanilla and eggs in a bowl. Mix until all incorporated. 
  • Add dry ingredients (flour, salt and baking soda) to the mixture. Mix all together.
  • Add peanut butter chips and chocolate morsels. Combine all... I find kneading with hands the easiest.
  • Place dough in the refrigerator for an hour.
  • Grease cooking sheet.
  • Roll dough into balls and place on pan.
  • Crisscross dough with a fork.
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.

More recipes at 10TV.com/CookingWithDom