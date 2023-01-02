Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April.

Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made biscuits, announced in March 2021 that longtime franchisee Jeff Rigsby would open 15 locations around Columbus and 30 more restaurants over a seven-year period.

Rigsby, a Columbus native, currently operates over 90 locations in Southeast states including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.