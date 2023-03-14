Chipotle introducing new Chicken al Pastor option for limited time

The chicken is seasoned with a marinade of signature adobo, seared morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chipotle goers will soon have a new protein option to choose from for their entrees for a limited time.

The restaurant chain is launching Chicken al Pastor. The chicken is seasoned with a marinade of signature adobo, seared morita peppers and ground achiote with a splash of pineapple.

“Guests are looking to restaurants for unique menu items they cannot make at home, and al pastor has been gaining mass appeal in recent years,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’ve put our own spicy spin on al pastor with our freshly grilled chicken and have created a truly delicious menu item that fans will crave. It’s where fire meets flavor.”

Additionally, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken al Pastor orders placed through the company’s app and website from March 16 through March 26 in the U.S.