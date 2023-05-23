Chipotle offering BOGO deal for customer wearing hockey jerseys

Starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, customers wearing a hockey jersey can take advantage of the BOGO deal. The deal only applies to in-restaurant orders.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In celebration of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering customers a Buy-One-Get-One deal — with a catch.

Starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, customers wearing a hockey jersey can take advantage of the BOGO deal. The deal only applies to in-restaurant orders, according to the company.

"Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "As a longtime favorite among the hockey community, Chipotle continues to serve up real food to fans and athletes alike on their collective mission to have their teams hoist the Stanley Cup®."

The BOGO promotion is limited to five free menu items per order. Each free item requires the purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value.

In November 2021, Chipotle announced its multi-year North American partnership to become the official Mexican-themed quick service and Mexican-themed fast-casual restaurant of the National Hockey League. According to a release, the company's partnership with the NHL is the brand's largest sports sponsorship to date.

The Chipotle logo will be featured in a corner in-ice brand position for every game during the Stanley Cup Playoffs throughout the partnership.

Since 2018, Chipotle has been the title sponsor of the Chipotle USA Hockey Youth National Championships and supported men's and women's U.S. National Teams, including the National Junior Team who features the Chipotle logo on their uniforms and helmets in international competition.



