Brittany’s Bites: Lemon Chickpea Rice Soup

Warm up with this delicious chickpea rice soup! 10TV's Brittany Bailey brings you one of her favorite soups in honor of soup season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small white onion, diced

3 carrots, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

6 cups broth (veggie or chicken)

1 tsp. dill (more if using fresh)

1 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2/3 cup brown rice (or white rice or orzo or quinoa)

1 ½ cups almond milk (or regular milk or other plant-based alternative)

Juice of one lemon (roughly ¼ cup)

2 cups fresh spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and cook for several minutes. Add carrots and celery. Saute for five minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute.

Add broth, dill, chickpeas and uncooked rice. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30-40 minutes or until rice is done. (If using orzo or quinoa, adjust cooking time accordingly.)

Turn off heat. Add milk, lemon juice, spinach, and salt and pepper to taste.