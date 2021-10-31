x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Halloween Puppy Chow

If you're in need of some snacks for the trick-or-treaters, Brittany Bailey is jazzing up a holiday favorite for Halloween.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

  • 1 12 oz. box rice squares cereal
  • 6 Tbsps. butter
  • 1 12 oz. bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • ¾ cup creamy peanut butter
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 1 ½ cup powdered sugar
  • Reese’s Pieces
  • Candy corn or other Halloween mix

Directions:

  • Pour cereal into a large bowl.
  • In a separate bowl, melt butter, peanut butter and chocolate chips in the microwave. Stir after 30-second intervals to ensure the chocolate doesn’t burn. Once melted, add vanilla extract and stir.
  • Drizzle chocolate mixture over cereal. Stir carefully.
  • Divide up the mixture and place in large, heavy-duty plastic bags. Pour divided up powdered sugar into each bag. Shake to coat cereal in sugar.
  • Add in candy and shake to combine.

Enjoy!

**This recipe for Halloween Puppy Chow is not intended for canine consumption. 

Click here to check out other Brittany's Bites recipes!

