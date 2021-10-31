Brittany’s Bites: Halloween Puppy Chow

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
- 1 12 oz. box rice squares cereal
- 6 Tbsps. butter
- 1 12 oz. bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
- ¾ cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cup powdered sugar
- Reese’s Pieces
- Candy corn or other Halloween mix
Directions:
- Pour cereal into a large bowl.
- In a separate bowl, melt butter, peanut butter and chocolate chips in the microwave. Stir after 30-second intervals to ensure the chocolate doesn’t burn. Once melted, add vanilla extract and stir.
- Drizzle chocolate mixture over cereal. Stir carefully.
- Divide up the mixture and place in large, heavy-duty plastic bags. Pour divided up powdered sugar into each bag. Shake to coat cereal in sugar.
- Add in candy and shake to combine.
Enjoy!
**This recipe for Halloween Puppy Chow is not intended for canine consumption.