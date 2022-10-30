Brittany’s Bites: Halloween deviled eggs

Getting ready for a Halloween party? This spooky deviled egg recipe is sure to impress!

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 dozen eggs

Food coloring

6 Tbsps. mayonnaise

2 tsps. white vinegar

2 tsps. yellow mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of pickle juice (optional)

Directions:

Place eggs in cooking pot with at least one inch of cold water covering the eggs. Bring water to a boil. Cover and turn off the heat. Let the eggs cook in the covered pot for 12 minutes. Transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water.

Once cool enough to touch, use a spoon to make cracks throughout the shell, but do not remove the shell.

Add food coloring to the water that was once used as the ice bath. (Non-gel formulas work best.) Red and blue together will make purple. Make sure the water is heavily colored. Place eggs back in the colored water and allow to soak in the fridge overnight.

The next morning, remove the eggs from the water and remove the shells. Slice in half and remove yolks.

Using an electric mixer, combine yolks with mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar and pickle juice. Add salt and pepper. Drop in several drops of green food coloring, along with a few drops of yellow food coloring. Blend until smooth.

Spoon green-colored yolk filling into each egg, or use a pastry bag or zip-top plastic bag.