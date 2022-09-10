Brittany’s Bites: Caramelized onion-apple pizza

10TV's Brittany Bailey celebrates "International Beer and Pizza Day" by putting a fresh spin on pizza.

Ingredients:

1 pizza crust, store-bought or homemade

Olive oil for drizzling

1 cup fontina cheese, shredded by hand

Small chunk of Brie, cut into small pieces

1 granny smith or other tart apple, thinly sliced

½ white onion, thinly sliced

Dash of dried thyme

Dash of red pepper flakes

Honey for drizzling

Pad of butter





Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees or according to package directions.

Lightly drizzle olive oil on crust.

Place butter in saute pan and cook onions until caramelized, stirring often, for roughly 15 minutes. Remove onions from pan.

Place apples in same pan and saute for several minutes until softened.

Spread about one cup of shredded fontina cheese all over crust. Place cooked apples on top of the cheese. Sprinkle with caramelized onions. Place small slices of Brie around top of pizza. Sprinkle with dried thyme.

Bake for roughly 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Top with a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. Drizzle with a bit of honey.