Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Wraps, two ways

Brittany Bailey is sharing new recipes for two different types of wraps.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mediterranean Wrap:

1 wrap of choice

Hummus

Persian cucumber, julienned

Red pepper, julienned

Grape tomatoes, quartered

Feta cheese

Lettuce

Greek seasoning, if desired

Splash of Greek salad dressing, if desired

Directions: Warm wrap briefly in microwave to make it pliable. Spread a thin layer of hummus to the edges. Arrange handful of lettuce, cucumber, red pepper and tomatoes in middle. Sprinkle with feta cheese. Add seasoning and dressing, if desired. Fold up wrap. Cut in half. Serve.

 

Caprese Wrap:

1 wrap of choice

Pesto

Cherry tomatoes, quartered

Mozzarella pearls

Sun-dried tomatoes

Balsamic glaze

Fresh basil

Directions: Warm wrap briefly in microwave to make pliable. Spread thin layer of pesto to edges of wrap. Top with handful of tomatoes and mozzarella. Add a few sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil. Drizzle with balsamic glaze. Roll up, slice in half, serve.

Enjoy!

