Brittany’s Bites: Wraps, two ways

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mediterranean Wrap:
1 wrap of choice
Hummus
Persian cucumber, julienned
Red pepper, julienned
Grape tomatoes, quartered
Feta cheese
Lettuce
Greek seasoning, if desired
Splash of Greek salad dressing, if desired
Directions: Warm wrap briefly in microwave to make it pliable. Spread a thin layer of hummus to the edges. Arrange handful of lettuce, cucumber, red pepper and tomatoes in middle. Sprinkle with feta cheese. Add seasoning and dressing, if desired. Fold up wrap. Cut in half. Serve.
Caprese Wrap:
1 wrap of choice
Pesto
Cherry tomatoes, quartered
Mozzarella pearls
Sun-dried tomatoes
Balsamic glaze
Fresh basil
Directions: Warm wrap briefly in microwave to make pliable. Spread thin layer of pesto to edges of wrap. Top with handful of tomatoes and mozzarella. Add a few sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil. Drizzle with balsamic glaze. Roll up, slice in half, serve.
Enjoy!