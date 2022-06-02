Brittany’s Bites: Whipped feta, three ways

Ingredients:
Whipped Feta:
- 1 8 oz. block feta cheese, drained and patted dry
- 3 oz. cream cheese
- Drizzle of olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Squeeze of lemon juice (optional)
- 1 baguette or French loaf for crostini
Roasted olive topping:
- Jar of mixed olives or one of each (green and kalamata), drained
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
- Olive oil for drizzling
- Salt and pepper
Roasted tomatoes topping:
- 1 small container of cherry or grape tomatoes
- 1-2 cloves of garlic, minced or crushed
- Olive oil for drizzling
- Salt and pepper
- Basil, if desired
Honey and pistachio topping:
- Honey for drizzling
- Roasted and salted pistachios, chopped into small pieces
Directions:
- In a food processor or blender, combine feta, cream cheese, olive oil and salt and pepper.
- Add lemon juice if desired.
- Blend until smooth.
- Store in fridge.
- Meanwhile, slice bread and toast in oven.
- Top with spread of whipped feta and desired toppings.
For roasted olives:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Pour olives into an oven-safe dish.
- Drizzle with olive oil.
- Add crushed garlic.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Roast for roughly 15 minutes.
- Spread whipped feta onto toasted bread.
- Top with roasted olives.
For roasted tomatoes:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Pour tomatoes into an oven-safe dish.
- Drizzle with olive oil.
- Add crushed garlic.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Add basil if desired.
- Roast for roughly 20-25 minutes or until tomatoes start to burst.
- Spread whipped feta onto toasted bread.
- Top with roasted tomatoes.
For honey and pistachios:
- Chop handful of roasted pistachios.
- Spread whipped feta onto toasted bread.
- Top with drizzle of honey.
- Sprinkle with pistachios.
Enjoy!