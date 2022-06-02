x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Whipped feta, three ways

This delicious recipe provides a lighter option for your Super Bowl food menu.

Ingredients:

Whipped Feta:

  • 1 8 oz. block feta cheese, drained and patted dry
  • 3 oz. cream cheese
  • Drizzle of olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Squeeze of lemon juice (optional)
  • 1 baguette or French loaf for crostini

Roasted olive topping:

  • Jar of mixed olives or one of each (green and kalamata), drained
  • 1-2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • Olive oil for drizzling
  • Salt and pepper

Roasted tomatoes topping:

  • 1 small container of cherry or grape tomatoes
  • 1-2 cloves of garlic, minced or crushed
  • Olive oil for drizzling
  • Salt and pepper
  • Basil, if desired

Honey and pistachio topping:

  • Honey for drizzling
  • Roasted and salted pistachios, chopped into small pieces

Directions:

  • In a food processor or blender, combine feta, cream cheese, olive oil and salt and pepper.
  •  Add lemon juice if desired.
  • Blend until smooth. 
  • Store in fridge.
  • Meanwhile, slice bread and toast in oven.
  • Top with spread of whipped feta and desired toppings.

For roasted olives:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Pour olives into an oven-safe dish.
  • Drizzle with olive oil.
  • Add crushed garlic.
  • Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  • Roast for roughly 15 minutes.
  • Spread whipped feta onto toasted bread.
  • Top with roasted olives.

For roasted tomatoes:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Pour tomatoes into an oven-safe dish.
  • Drizzle with olive oil.
  • Add crushed garlic.
  • Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  • Add basil if desired.
  • Roast for roughly 20-25 minutes or until tomatoes start to burst.
  • Spread whipped feta onto toasted bread.
  • Top with roasted tomatoes.

For honey and pistachios:

  • Chop handful of roasted pistachios.
  • Spread whipped feta onto toasted bread.
  • Top with drizzle of honey.
  • Sprinkle with pistachios.

Enjoy!

 

