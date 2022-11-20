Brittany’s Bites: Thanksgiving trifle

Thanksgiving is right around the corner! This week, 10TV's Brittany Bailey shows you how to make the perfect Thanksgiving Day dessert that is sure to impress!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 box spice cake mix (along with ingredients on package – water, oil, eggs)

1 can apple pie filling

1 container praline pecans, roughly chopped

1 16 oz. container whipped topping

2 8 oz. pkgs cream cheese, softened

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 15 oz. can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Caramel sundae topping for drizzling, if desired

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray half-sheet baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.

Using stand mixer, make spice cake according to package instructions. Spread onto baking sheet. Bake for 16 to 20 minutes. Allow to cool. Cut cake into roughly 1-inch squares.

For the pumpkin mousse, using stand mixer, beat softened cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Then add canned pumpkin, vanilla and cinnamon. Fold in about 3/4 of the whipped topping.

To assemble trifle, place layer of spice cake squares in bottom of dish. Spoon on layer of pumpkin mousse. Top with layer of apple pie filling. Sprinkle on some pecans. Repeat layers.

Finish trifle by topping with remaining whipped cream and sprinkling pecans on top. Drizzle with caramel sundae topping, if desired.