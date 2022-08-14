x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany's Bites: Street Corn Salad

10TV's Brittany Bailey takes the corn off the cob and makes it the star of the show in this delicious salad.

Ingredients:

  • 5-6 ears of fresh corn, grilled or boiled, with kernels removed
  • 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, finely diced
  • ¼ red onion, finely diced
  • ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled or grated
  • Handful of fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1 lime, zest and juice
  • 2 Tbsps. mayonnaise
  • 2 Tbsps. sour cream
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ¼ tsp. paprika
  • ¼ tsp. chili powder
  • ¼ tsp. cumin
  • ¼ tsp. coriander
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  • Cook corn using preferred method. Remove kernels. Place in large bowl.
  • Add diced red pepper, jalapeno, red onion and zest of one lime.
  • Next add cotija cheese and cilantro. Mix to combine.
  • In small bowl, prepare dressing. Add mayo, sour cream, juice of half a lime, garlic, spices and salt and pepper. Whisk together. Add more lime if desired. If spices are overpowering, add another Tablespoon or two of mayo and/or sour cream.
  • Pour dressing a bit at a time over corn mixture until reaching desired ratio of dressing to corn. Mix together.
  • Top with some fresh cilantro leaves to serve.
  • Enjoy!

