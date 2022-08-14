Brittany's Bites: Street Corn Salad

Ingredients:
- 5-6 ears of fresh corn, grilled or boiled, with kernels removed
- 1 red bell pepper, finely diced
- 1 jalapeno pepper, finely diced
- ¼ red onion, finely diced
- ½ cup cotija cheese, crumbled or grated
- Handful of fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, zest and juice
- 2 Tbsps. mayonnaise
- 2 Tbsps. sour cream
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ¼ tsp. paprika
- ¼ tsp. chili powder
- ¼ tsp. cumin
- ¼ tsp. coriander
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cook corn using preferred method. Remove kernels. Place in large bowl.
- Add diced red pepper, jalapeno, red onion and zest of one lime.
- Next add cotija cheese and cilantro. Mix to combine.
- In small bowl, prepare dressing. Add mayo, sour cream, juice of half a lime, garlic, spices and salt and pepper. Whisk together. Add more lime if desired. If spices are overpowering, add another Tablespoon or two of mayo and/or sour cream.
- Pour dressing a bit at a time over corn mixture until reaching desired ratio of dressing to corn. Mix together.
- Top with some fresh cilantro leaves to serve.
- Enjoy!