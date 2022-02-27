Brittany’s Bites: Strawberry Oatmeal Bars

Ingredients:
For bars:
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- ¾ cup flour
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- ¼ tsp. ginger
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 6 Tbsps. unsalted butter, melted
- 2 cups strawberries, diced
- 1 tsp. cornstarch
- 1 Tbsp. fresh-squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
For glaze:
- ½ cup powdered sugar, sifted
- ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1 Tbsp. milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Spray an 8x8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper.
- In medium bowl, combine the oats, flour, brown sugar, ginger and salt. Pour in the melted butter and stir until clumps form. Set aside half of the mixture. Press the rest into the bottom of the dish.
- Scatter half of the strawberries over the crust. Sprinkle with cornstarch, then drizzle with lemon juice and a ½ Tbsp. of sugar. Scatter on the rest of the berries, then the remaining ½ Tbsp. of sugar. Sprinkle the reserved crumb mixture evenly over the top.
- Bake the bars for 35 to 40 minutes until the fruit is bubbly and the topping is golden. Cool completely.
- For glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar, vanilla and milk until smooth. Drizzle bars with glaze.
- Enjoy!