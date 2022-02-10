x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany's Bites: Strawberry Bundt Cake

10TV's Brittany Bailey got the recipe for this tasty dessert from Wake Up CBUS anchor Tracy Townsend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

  • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 cups sugars
  • 3 large eggs
  • 3 Tbsps. lemon juice, divided
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 ½ cups flour, divided
  • ½ tsp. baking soda
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 8 oz. Greek yogurt, vanilla
  • 12 oz. fresh strawberries, diced
  • 1 cup powdered sugar

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease 10-inch bundt pan.
  • In large bowl, sift together 2 ¼ cups flour, baking soda and salt. Mix in lemon zest. Set aside.
  • Using an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Stir in 1 Tbsp. of lemon juice. Alternate beating in the flour mixture and yogurt, mixing until just incorporated.
  • Toss the strawberries with the remaining ¼ cup flower. Gently fold them into the batter.
  • Pour the batter into the bundt pan. Place in oven and reduce temperature to 325 degrees. Bake for 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
  • Allow the cake to cook and then turn onto a wire rack.
  • Whisk together the remaining 2 Tbsps. of lemon juice and the powdered sugar. Drizzle over top of cake.
  • Enjoy!

Recipe suggestion from Tracy Townsend: https://www.aspicyperspective.com/farmstand-fresh/

