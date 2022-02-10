Brittany's Bites: Strawberry Bundt Cake

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 cups sugars
- 3 large eggs
- 3 Tbsps. lemon juice, divided
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 2 ½ cups flour, divided
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. salt
- 8 oz. Greek yogurt, vanilla
- 12 oz. fresh strawberries, diced
- 1 cup powdered sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease 10-inch bundt pan.
- In large bowl, sift together 2 ¼ cups flour, baking soda and salt. Mix in lemon zest. Set aside.
- Using an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Stir in 1 Tbsp. of lemon juice. Alternate beating in the flour mixture and yogurt, mixing until just incorporated.
- Toss the strawberries with the remaining ¼ cup flower. Gently fold them into the batter.
- Pour the batter into the bundt pan. Place in oven and reduce temperature to 325 degrees. Bake for 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
- Allow the cake to cook and then turn onto a wire rack.
- Whisk together the remaining 2 Tbsps. of lemon juice and the powdered sugar. Drizzle over top of cake.
- Enjoy!
Recipe suggestion from Tracy Townsend: https://www.aspicyperspective.com/farmstand-fresh/