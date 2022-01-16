x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Southwestern Veggie Chili

10TV's Brittany Bailey is serving up the perfect dish for International Hot and Spicy Day.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves (minced or pressed)
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
  • 1 Tbsp. ground coriander
  • 1 medium jar medium Pace Picante Sauce
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, diced
  • 2 15 oz. cans black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 28 oz. cans crushed tomatoes
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen corn
  • 1 pkg. plant-based meat crumbles or 1 lb. ground beef or turkey.
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Hot sauce to taste

Directions:

  • In a covered soup pot, cook the onions and garlic in the water on high heat, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes.
  • Add the cumin and coriander and stir on high heat for one minute.
  • Stir in the salsa and bell peppers, lower the heat, cover, and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Meanwhile, in separate skillet, heat meat or plant-based crumbles according to directions.
  • Add the crumbles, black beans and tomatoes; simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Add the corn and continue to cook for 10 minutes.  
  • Add salt, pepper and hot sauce to taste.  
  • Enjoy!

In Other News

Brittany's Bites: Southwestern Veggie Chili