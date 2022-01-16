Brittany’s Bites: Southwestern Veggie Chili

Ingredients:
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 garlic cloves (minced or pressed)
- ½ cup water
- 1 Tbsp. ground cumin
- 1 Tbsp. ground coriander
- 1 medium jar medium Pace Picante Sauce
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, diced
- 2 15 oz. cans black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 28 oz. cans crushed tomatoes
- 1 cup fresh or frozen corn
- 1 pkg. plant-based meat crumbles or 1 lb. ground beef or turkey.
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Hot sauce to taste
Directions:
- In a covered soup pot, cook the onions and garlic in the water on high heat, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes.
- Add the cumin and coriander and stir on high heat for one minute.
- Stir in the salsa and bell peppers, lower the heat, cover, and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Meanwhile, in separate skillet, heat meat or plant-based crumbles according to directions.
- Add the crumbles, black beans and tomatoes; simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the corn and continue to cook for 10 minutes.
- Add salt, pepper and hot sauce to taste.
- Enjoy!