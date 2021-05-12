x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany's Bites: Southwestern Quinoa (featuring Ross Caruso’s jalapenos!)

Brittany Bailey spices things up with this week's recipe.

Southwestern Quinoa:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup quinoa, prepared according to package directions
  • 1 15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • ¼ cup-1/2 cup corn
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • 1 red pepper, diced
  • 1 jalapeno, diced (optional)
  • 1-2 cups prepared picante sauce or salsa
  • Hot sauce for serving (optional)
  • Cotija cheese for serving (optional)
  • Diced red onion for serving (optional)
  • Sour cream for serving (optional)
  • Pickled jalapenos for serving (optional) (see recipe below)

Directions:

  • Prepare quinoa according to package directions. (I substituted vegetable broth for the water and added a bit of cumin, coriander and tomato paste.)
  • In a saute pan over medium-high heat, add a bit of olive oil and saute the red onion and peppers until they soften a bit. Add beans, corn and salsa. Cook a few minutes to allow flavors to come together. Add cooked quinoa and a bit more salsa, if needed.
  • Once the flavors have come together and the mixture is hot, serve with desire toppings.
  • Enjoy!

Ross Caruso’s Pickled Jalapenos:

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups jalapeno peppers, sliced or chopped
  • 3 cups vinegar
  • 3 cups water
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup salt
  • ¼ heaping tsp garlic

Directions:

  • In large stockpot, combine all ingredients except for the jalapenos. Bring mixture to a boil.
  • Add jalapenos and allow mixture to simmer until peppers turn from light green to dark olive.
  • Clean mason jars and put them in the oven at 250 degrees. Put the lids in a pot of boiling water for 20 minutes.
  • When ready to can the peppers, carefully remove the jars from the oven and dry off the lids with a towel.
  • Place peppers in jars and fill with remaining liquid to about a half inch from the top of the jar.
  • Place jar upside down for five minutes. Flip over, and the jar should be sealed and ready to be stored.
  • Enjoy!

