Brittany's Bites: Southwestern Quinoa (featuring Ross Caruso’s jalapenos!)

Southwestern Quinoa:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup quinoa, prepared according to package directions
- 1 15 oz. can black beans, drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup-1/2 cup corn
- ½ red onion, diced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 1 jalapeno, diced (optional)
- 1-2 cups prepared picante sauce or salsa
- Hot sauce for serving (optional)
- Cotija cheese for serving (optional)
- Diced red onion for serving (optional)
- Sour cream for serving (optional)
- Pickled jalapenos for serving (optional) (see recipe below)
Directions:
- Prepare quinoa according to package directions. (I substituted vegetable broth for the water and added a bit of cumin, coriander and tomato paste.)
- In a saute pan over medium-high heat, add a bit of olive oil and saute the red onion and peppers until they soften a bit. Add beans, corn and salsa. Cook a few minutes to allow flavors to come together. Add cooked quinoa and a bit more salsa, if needed.
- Once the flavors have come together and the mixture is hot, serve with desire toppings.
- Enjoy!
Ross Caruso’s Pickled Jalapenos:
Ingredients:
- 6 cups jalapeno peppers, sliced or chopped
- 3 cups vinegar
- 3 cups water
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1/3 cup salt
- ¼ heaping tsp garlic
Directions:
- In large stockpot, combine all ingredients except for the jalapenos. Bring mixture to a boil.
- Add jalapenos and allow mixture to simmer until peppers turn from light green to dark olive.
- Clean mason jars and put them in the oven at 250 degrees. Put the lids in a pot of boiling water for 20 minutes.
- When ready to can the peppers, carefully remove the jars from the oven and dry off the lids with a towel.
- Place peppers in jars and fill with remaining liquid to about a half inch from the top of the jar.
- Place jar upside down for five minutes. Flip over, and the jar should be sealed and ready to be stored.
- Enjoy!