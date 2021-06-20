Brittany’s Bites: Sketti Squares

Ingredients:
- 1 lb. thin spaghetti
- 1 large jar tomato sauce
- 6 oz. pepperoni
- 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup milk
- 1 egg, beaten
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray
- Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain, let cool
- Mix together milk and egg. Add to cooled spaghetti. Combine.
- Pour mixture into baking dish
- Top with sauce, then pepperoni, then cheese
- Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until cheese is bubbling
Recipe courtesy: Susan Beougher