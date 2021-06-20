x
Brittany’s Bites: Sketti Squares

It's the perfect recipe for Father's Day. Get ready for spaghetti and pizza together in one dish!

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. thin spaghetti
  • 1 large jar tomato sauce
  • 6 oz. pepperoni
  • 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup milk
  • 1 egg, beaten

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray
  • Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Drain, let cool
  • Mix together milk and egg. Add to cooled spaghetti. Combine.
  • Pour mixture into baking dish
  • Top with sauce, then pepperoni, then cheese
  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until cheese is bubbling

Recipe courtesy: Susan Beougher