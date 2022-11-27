Brittany’s Bites: Sicilian spaghetti squash

Finished with your Thanksgiving Day leftovers and looking for something nutritious? This week's Brittany's Bites recipe is an easy meal that uses fresh ingredients.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash

1 pint of cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

½ - 1 cup pistachios, finely chopped

Zest from one lemon

A clove garlic, crushed or minced

Red pepper flakes, if desired

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Carefully poke several holes in spaghetti squash with knife. Cook in microwave for 5 minutes to soften. Carefully cut in half. For longer strands, cut straight through the middle, not lengthwise. Scoop out seeds.

Brush each cut side with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place cut side down in microwave-safe baking dish. Fill dish with about one inch of water. Microwave for 10 more minutes. When squash is cool enough to touch, scrape out spaghetti strands with fork. Place in strainer over a bowl to get rid of some of the moisture.

While squash is cooling, drizzle olive oil in pan, add tomatoes, cover. Cook until tomatoes are bursting and softened. Add in garlic, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Add in chopped pistachios.

Add spaghetti squash to pasta. Stir to combine.

When ready to serve, top with a bit of lemon zest.