Brittany's Bites: Sausage and Peppers Hoagies

The perfect Father's Day Meal.

Ingredients:

4-6 Italian sausages

2 bell peppers, sliced

1/2 white onion, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

½ tsp dried basil

½ tsp dried oregano

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 14.5 oz can petite diced tomatoes

2 Tbsps. tomato paste

¾ cup vegetable (or beef) broth

Crushed red pepper to taste

Hoagie buns for each sausage

Provolone cheese slices

Dijon or spicy brown mustard to taste

Directions:

Either on the grill or in a pan on the stove with olive oil, cook up the sausages. If using a pan in kitchen, remove sausages from pan and set aside.

Using same pan, add a bit more olive oil and the sliced peppers and onions. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook until softened, about five minutes.

Add in basil, oregano and garlic. Cook for another two minutes or so.

Add canned tomatoes, tomato paste, stock and crushed red pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 15 minutes or so.

Add sausages back to pan. Allow flavors to come together for about five minutes or so.

Meanwhile, brush buns with a bit of butter and toast in the oven at 450 degrees for a few minutes. Top with slices of provolone and pop back in the oven for a few minutes to melt the cheese.

Put a sausage and scoop of the pepper mixture into each bun. Top with mustard if desired.