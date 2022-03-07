x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Red, white and “blue” potato salad

A festive dish for this 4th of July weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

2 bags of red, white and purple small potatoes

¼ cup red onion, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. fresh chives, chopped

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 Tbsps. olive oil

2 tsps. Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place potatoes in large pot of salted water. Boil potatoes until fork tender.

Drain potatoes and slice in half if desired. Place in large serving bowl. Sprinkle in red onion and chives.

In a small container, combine vinegar, oil, mustard, garlic and salt and pepper. Whisk vigorously. Pour over potatoes and mix to coat. Serve warm or cold.

Enjoy!

