Brittany's Bites

Brittany's Bites: Quinoa Salad

It is the season for cookouts and picnics and if you are looking for a new recipe to add to the mix, Brittany's Bites has you covered.

Recipe by: Shelly DeRoberts

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa
1 cup vinaigrette (make it yourself, or use bottled Italian dressing)
1 small red pepper
1 small orange pepper
1 small yellow pepper
1 bunch of green onions
1 small container of crumbled feta cheese
1 cup walnuts, chopped
1 cup raisins or dried cherries

Directions:

Rinse and cook quinoa according to package directions.

While quinoa is cooking, dice peppers. Slice green onions.

As soon as quinoa absorbs all the water, toss with ½ cup of vinaigrette.

Immediately add peppers and onions. Stir. Refrigerate until cold.

Once it’s cold, stir and taste to check whether you need more vinaigrette.

Before serving, toss with feta, walnuts and cherries.