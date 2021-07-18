Brittany’s Bites: Quinoa Salad

Recipe by: Shelly DeRoberts
Ingredients:
1 cup quinoa
1 cup vinaigrette (make it yourself, or use bottled Italian dressing)
1 small red pepper
1 small orange pepper
1 small yellow pepper
1 bunch of green onions
1 small container of crumbled feta cheese
1 cup walnuts, chopped
1 cup raisins or dried cherries
Directions:
Rinse and cook quinoa according to package directions.
While quinoa is cooking, dice peppers. Slice green onions.
As soon as quinoa absorbs all the water, toss with ½ cup of vinaigrette.
Immediately add peppers and onions. Stir. Refrigerate until cold.
Once it’s cold, stir and taste to check whether you need more vinaigrette.
Before serving, toss with feta, walnuts and cherries.