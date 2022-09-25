Brittany's Bites: Quesadilla, two ways

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southwestern quesadilla
Ingredients:
- Tortilla wrap of choice
- Refried beans
- Black beans or protein of choice (beef, chicken, etc.)
- Red and green bell peppers
- White or red onion
- Shredded cheese of choice
- Jalapenos, if desired
- Salsa, sour cream, lettuce and other toppings of choice
Directions:
Place one wrap on a cutting board or plate. Make one cut from the center out to one edge. Place small amount of each ingredient in four separate quadrants. Fold over each section one by one until achieving a triangle. Place in lightly greased pan on medium high heat. Brown both sides. Slice in half and serve with desired toppings.
Dessert quesadilla
Ingredients:
- Tortilla wrap of choice
- Peanut butter
- Chocolate hazelnut spread
- Bananas
- Strawberries
- Powdered sugar for dusting, if desired
- Honey for drizzling, if desired
Directions:
Place one wrap on cutting board or plate. Make one cut from the enter out to one edge. Place scoop of each ingredient in each of the four separate quadrants. Fold over each section one by one until achieving a triangle. Place in lightly greased pan on medium high heat. Brown both sides. Slice in half and serve with desired toppings.
Enjoy!