Brittany's Bites: Quesadilla, two ways

Place one wrap on a cutting board or plate. Make one cut from the center out to one edge. Place small amount of each ingredient in four separate quadrants. Fold over each section one by one until achieving a triangle. Place in lightly greased pan on medium high heat. Brown both sides. Slice in half and serve with desired toppings.

