Brittany’s Bites: Pistachio pudding Bundt cake

It's National Pistachio Day! 10TV's Brittany Bailey combined two of her favorites, pistachios and a bundt pan, to make this delicious cake!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

For the cake:

1 box yellow cake mix

1 (3.4 oz.) pkg instant pistachio pudding mix

¾ cup sour cream

¾ cup vegetable oil

3 eggs, lightly beaten

2 tsps. pure vanilla extract

½ cup water

½ cup pistachios, chopped (plus extra for garnish)

For the glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

½ tsp pure vanilla extract

1-2 Tbsps. milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray the Bundt pan with nonstick baking spray.

Using an electric stand mixer, combine the cake mix, pudding mix, sour cream, vegetable oil, eggs, vanilla and water. Beat on medium speed for two minutes. Fold in the chopped pistachios.

Pour the batter into the pan. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow cake to cool. Turn out onto cake platter or cake stand.

In small bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the glaze. Drizzle over the cake. Top with chopped pistachios.