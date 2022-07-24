Brittany’s Bites: Peach Caprese Salad

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
6 peaches
1 bunch of basil
1 ball of mozzarella
Handful of roasted pistachios, chopped
Fresh cracked pepper
Flaky sea salt
1/3 cup olive oil
3 Tbsps. white balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsps. honey
Directions:
Slice peaches and arrange on a platter. Rip off chunks of mozzarella and nestle among the peaches. Tear basil leaves and place around salad. Sprinkle with chopped pistachios.
In small bowl, make dressing. Combine olive oil, vinegar, honey and salt and pepper. Drizzle over salad to taste. You’ll likely have extra.
Top with a dusting of cracked pepper and sea salt.
Enjoy!