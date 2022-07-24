x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Peach Caprese Salad

Brittany is sharing a refreshing recipe that will help get you through the summer heat wave.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

6 peaches

1 bunch of basil

1 ball of mozzarella

Handful of roasted pistachios, chopped

Fresh cracked pepper

Flaky sea salt

1/3 cup olive oil

3 Tbsps. white balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsps. honey

 

Directions:

Slice peaches and arrange on a platter. Rip off chunks of mozzarella and nestle among the peaches. Tear basil leaves and place around salad. Sprinkle with chopped pistachios.

In small bowl, make dressing. Combine olive oil, vinegar, honey and salt and pepper. Drizzle over salad to taste. You’ll likely have extra.

Top with a dusting of cracked pepper and sea salt.

Enjoy!

