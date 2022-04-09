Brittany’s Bites: Paul Newman Cake

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
- 1 box German Chocolate cake mix (plus ingredients on box)
- 1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk (will only use half the can)
- 1 jar caramel topping
- 1 jar butterscotch topping
- 1 bag English toffee bits (or 3 full-sized bars, chopped)
- 12 oz. (roughly 1 ½ containers) whipped topping
Directions:
- Bake cake in a 9x13 baking dish according to package directions. Remove from oven and allow cake to cool slightly.
- In small bowl, pour in half of the sweetened condensed milk, roughly 7 ounces. Add roughly 6 ounces of the butterscotch topping and roughly 6 ounces of the caramel topping. (If you can find the 17 oz. jar of butterscotch-caramel topping, use all but about ¼ of the 17-oz. jar.) This process is really about finding the right balance to taste!
- Poke holes all throughout the cake with the bottom a wooden spoon or chopstick. Pour the milk-topping mixture all over the top of the cake.
- Top cake with the whipped topping. Sprinkle crushed candy pieces all over the top of the cake. Garnish with drizzles of both the caramel and butterscotch topping.
Enjoy!