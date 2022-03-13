x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Pasta Primavera

This week's dish is delicious, simple to make and you likely already have most of the ingredients on hand.

Ingredients:

  • ½ box pasta of choice (angel hair, linguine or spaghetti is best)
  • 1 jar alfredo sauce of choice
  • 6 oz. (half bag) frozen peas and carrots
  • 4 oz. (1/3 bag) frozen chopped broccoli
  • Olive oil for pan
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  • Cook pasta according to directions.
  • Add drizzle of olive oil to pan. Saute frozen veggies until soft. Add alfredo sauce and simmer until bubbling slightly.
  • Add cooked pasta and stir. Add plenty of cracked pepper and salt to taste.
  • Enjoy!

