Brittany’s Bites: Pasta Primavera

Ingredients:
- ½ box pasta of choice (angel hair, linguine or spaghetti is best)
- 1 jar alfredo sauce of choice
- 6 oz. (half bag) frozen peas and carrots
- 4 oz. (1/3 bag) frozen chopped broccoli
- Olive oil for pan
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cook pasta according to directions.
- Add drizzle of olive oil to pan. Saute frozen veggies until soft. Add alfredo sauce and simmer until bubbling slightly.
- Add cooked pasta and stir. Add plenty of cracked pepper and salt to taste.
- Enjoy!