Brittany’s Bites: Pan con Tomate

Ingredients:
- Handful of fresh red tomatoes
- Crusty bread, sliced
- 1 garlic clove, peeled
- Dash of white balsamic vinegar (or regular balsamic or lime juice)
- Flaky salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Cut tomatoes in half and grate using a box grater in a large bowl. Once all are grated, strain out juice and return tomato pulp to bowl. Add just a couple of dashes of vinegar and plenty of salt. Stir to combine and set aside.
- Place slices of bread on a baking sheet. Brush with olive oil. Bake in oven for five to six minutes or until toasted. Remove from oven and rub with clove of garlic. Allow bread to cool until just slightly warm or at room temperature.
- Top with a layer of the tomato mixture. Sprinkle with flaky salt.
- Enjoy!